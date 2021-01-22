Man seriously injured after truck crashes into tree off Route 3A in Cohasset

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after his truck went on the road on Route 3A in Cohasset, struck a tree, and pinned him in the vehicle for about 40-minutes Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man, who is from Acushnet, was driving a a 2016 Lincoln pick-up truck northbound when he veered into the southbound lane and clipped a 2014 Toyota Highlander at about 2:05 p.m., Cohasset police said in a press release. The truck went off the road, into the woods, and struck a large tree.

Rescue crews used hydraulic tools to free the man from the wreckage, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.