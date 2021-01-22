Man seriously injured after truck crashes into tree off Route 3A in Cohasset

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after his truck went on the road on Route 3A in Cohasset, struck a tree, and pinned him in the vehicle for about 40-minutes Thursday afternoon, police said.
The man, who is from Acushnet, was driving a a 2016 Lincoln pick-up truck northbound when he veered into the southbound lane and clipped a 2014 Toyota Highlander at about 2:05 p.m., Cohasset police said in a press release. The truck went off the road, into the woods, and struck a large tree.
Rescue crews used hydraulic tools to free the man from the wreckage, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Advertisement
The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old woman from Scituate, was not injured, police said.
The roadway was closed for more than 90 minutes, police said.
The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.