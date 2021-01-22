fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man suffers critical injuries when hit by pickup truck in Quincy

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2021, 1 hour ago

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck on Beale Street in Quincy Friday morning, according to police.

The man, who is in his 50s, was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a tweet from Quincy police. Sergeant Karyn Barkas, a police spokeswoman, said the man was in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old of Quincy, remained at the scene of the crash, the tweet said.

Quincy police closed Beale Street between Chapman Street and Hancock Street as members of the crash reconstruction unit investigated, the tweet said. Beale Street has been reopened, a new tweet from Quincy police said.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.

Boston Globe video