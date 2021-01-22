Man suffers critical injuries when hit by pickup truck in Quincy

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck on Beale Street in Quincy Friday morning, according to police.

The man, who is in his 50s, was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a tweet from Quincy police. Sergeant Karyn Barkas, a police spokeswoman, said the man was in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old of Quincy, remained at the scene of the crash, the tweet said.