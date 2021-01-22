Marblehead police looking to identify man who approached boy at park

Marblehead police are looking to identify the driver of a pickup truck who approached an 11-year-old boy in a town park Thursday.
At around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the boy’s father that a man driving a large black pickup truck had approached his son at Stramski Park.
The boy had gone to the park with his friends, police said.
The man is not wanted by police, but they are seeking identifying information.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact the Marblehead Police Department at 781-631-1212.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.