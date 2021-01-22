Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion just once before, when an anonymous player in South Carolina took home the game’s largest ever prize, $1.537 billion in 2018according to the State Lottery. A potential winner would take home $739.6 million in cash.

After Tuesday night’s $865 million drawing went with no winners, the jackpot rose to $970 million before rising again to $1 billion. The increase was “due to the overall level of sales across participating lotteries,” according to Massachusetts State Lottery spokesman Christian Teja.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1 billion for Friday night’s drawing, just the third time in the history of the lottery the grand prize has reached the $1 billion figure, according to lottery officials.

Advertisement

No winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold since Sept. 15, 2020 when a $120 million jackpot was won by Adrian Tongson of Racine, Wisconsin, according to the game’s website. Friday’s drawing is the 37th since Tongson’s victory.

The Powerball jackpot was hit by a player in Lonaconing, Maryland, on Wednesday night, according to a press release. They won $731.1 million, the fourth highest figure in the history of the Powerball game and fifth highest in the history of the lottery. That jackpot was reset to $20 million for Saturday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot sit at 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game’s website.

Winners can choose to take the cash option or the listed jackpot total as an annuity split over 30 years.

Massachusetts State Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney urged participants to play the games within their means.

“As the interest in large jackpots has grown over the last several weeks, we encourage people to keep the experience of playing the lottery enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Sweeney said. “Playing responsibly has taken on an additional meaning in the last year and we join public health officials in reminding people to follow the recommended health and safety guidelines when visiting retail locations.”

Advertisement









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.