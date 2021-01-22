New England news in brief

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is returning to the city for a fourth time to host its annual convention, Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office announced Friday. Many of the 69 living medal recipients are expected to attend the event scheduled for Sept. 7-11. The city previously hosted the convention in 2001, 2006 and 2015. The event will conclude with the annual Patriot Award Dinner at the Seaport Hotel, where awards will be given to those who “have shown exceptional service to the country,” the statement said. Walsh said the city is honored to host “our nation’s most brave and valiant heroes and the recipients of our country’s highest honor for an unprecedented fourth time.’'

Advertisement





Woman killed in shooting

A woman died after being shot multiple times in Dorchester Friday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street at 12:39 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Boston police said. The woman is the city’s fourth homicide victim this year, compared to two for the same period last year, according to the department. No further information was available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the CrimeStoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS.





DEDHAM

Football coach fired over ‘values’ difference

David Flynn, the head football coach at Dedham High, has been fired after he “expressed significant philosophical differences with the direction, goals, and values of the school district,” school officials said in a letter to players and their families Wednesday. Superintendent Michael J. Welch, principal Jim Forrest, and athletic director Steve Traister did not specify the beliefs Flynn holds that don’t accord with district values. Flynn did not respond to requests for comment. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also a special education teacher at Braintree High School. Welch said in a statement Thursday that the district tries “to encourage our staff and students to give constructive voice to their opinions, but must also ensure we stay true to our overarching mission and vision for the district — in the classroom, on the field, and in our community.” The letter from Welch, Forrest, and Traister said they “felt it best to seek different leadership for the program” after they met with Flynn Wednesday to discuss the difference in views. Due to the pandemic, the MIAA has moved football season to run from Feb. 22 to April 25, the officials said. That gives them about one month to replace Flynn. They will move quickly to “fill this opening in the next few weeks” and will seek input from players and families in the hiring process, the officials said.

Advertisement





NEWTON

Ex-circus school teacher charged with assault

A Whitman man who offered circus coaching and acrobatics training out of a school in Newton is charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old former student, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Friday. Steven Santos, 43, was arrested Thursday at a Whitman home and arraigned later that day in Brockton District Court on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or older and a count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, the DA’s office said in a statement. Santos pleaded not guilty and was held on $7,500 cash bail, the district attorney’s office said. If Santos is released, he must have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family or with any children, even with parental consent, according to the statement. He is set to appear in court again on March 19. Whitman police spent months investigating allegations that Santos, who previously operated Simply Circus in Newton, had assaulted a former student four separate times in July and August 2020, according to the statement. Santos is no longer working at Simply Circus, according to the DA’s office. No one could be reached at Simply Circus on Friday afternoon, and it was unclear if the business is still in operation.