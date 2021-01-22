Shrewsbury firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond

Shrewsbury firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen through the ice at a pond Friday morning, the department said in a statement.
Two firefighters arrived at Flint Pond shortly after 9:20 a.m. Sand and silt at the bottom of the pond prevented them from reaching the dog with a line attached to one firefighter’s rescue suit, the statement said. After using a hovercraft to move closer, a firefighter was able to bring the dog, Rocky, onboard, the statement said.
The dog was reunited with his owner at a nearby boat ramp.
Chief James Vuona said the owner made the right call by not trying to rescue the dog themselves. “During the winter months, temperatures can fluctuate and cause the ice to weaken, so it’s important that residents do not attempt to walk out on any, regardless of the depth of water,” he said.
