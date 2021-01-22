Shrewsbury firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond

Firefighter Kenny Massaro wades into the water while Lt. Brendan Palumbo assists from the department's hovercraft as the two rescue a dog that fell through the ice at Flint Pond on Friday. (Photo courtesy of the Shrewsbury Fire Department) Shrewsbury Fire Department

Shrewsbury firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen through the ice at a pond Friday morning, the department said in a statement.

Two firefighters arrived at Flint Pond shortly after 9:20 a.m. Sand and silt at the bottom of the pond prevented them from reaching the dog with a line attached to one firefighter’s rescue suit, the statement said. After using a hovercraft to move closer, a firefighter was able to bring the dog, Rocky, onboard, the statement said.