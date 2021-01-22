Use of racial slur in video by Blue Hills Regional Tech students under investigation

Blue Hills Regional Technical School is investigating an incident where a group of students allegedly used a racial slur in a video, according to a statement from the school.

The school was made aware of the video Friday, and notified Canton police, who launched their own investigation, the statement said. The school is unsure of when the video was filmed, though it does not appear to have been filmed on the grounds of the regional school located in Canton, according to the statement.

“At Blue Hills Regional, we thoroughly investigate all allegations of racist behavior and we condemn such behavior, as there is no place for such despicable language or actions in our society,” Superintendent Jill Rossetti said in the statement. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and accepting environment for everyone at Blue Hills.”