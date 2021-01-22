Whitman man who operated Newton circus school charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old

A Whitman man who offered circus coaching and acrobatics training out of a school in Newton is charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old former student, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Friday.
Steven Santos, 43, was arrested Thursday at a Whitman home and arraigned later that day in Brockton District Court on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or older and a count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, the office of District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.
Santos pleaded not guilty and was held on $7,500 cash bail, the district attorney’s office said. Judge Paula Clifford ordered that if Santos is released, he must have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family or with any children, even with parental consent, according to the statement.
He is set to appear in court again on March 19 for a pretrial conference.
Whitman police spent months investigating allegations that Santos, who previously operated Simply Circus in Newton, had assaulted a former student four separate times in July and August 2020, according to the statement.
Santos is no longer working at Simply Circus, according to the DA’s office. No one at could be reached at Simply Circus on Friday afternoon, and it was unclear if the business is still in operation.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.