Whitman man who operated Newton circus school charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old

A Whitman man who offered circus coaching and acrobatics training out of a school in Newton is charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old former student, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Friday.

Steven Santos, 43, was arrested Thursday at a Whitman home and arraigned later that day in Brockton District Court on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or older and a count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, the office of District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

Santos pleaded not guilty and was held on $7,500 cash bail, the district attorney’s office said. Judge Paula Clifford ordered that if Santos is released, he must have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family or with any children, even with parental consent, according to the statement.