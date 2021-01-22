Has Mass. passed the peak of the second surge? Here’s what the numbers show

Asked Friday if he felt rolling back the restrictions was a wise move, Dr. Abraar Karan, a global health and internal medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said via email that people should continue to proceed cautiously.

So have we passed the peak of the state’s second surge? Or is that too optimistic a view, considering that a highly transmissible new variant has arrived in the state?

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday announced the loosening of some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, citing improvement in the public health statistics.

“While the downward trend in cases, hospitalizations [and] deaths is encouraging, we need to have two main focus points right now — vaccinations [and] slowing the spread,” wrote Karan, who also conducts COVID-19 research for the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. “In terms of the latter, we must discourage people from high risk scenarios — indoor dining is one of those because masks are off [and] there is close face to face contact.”

While curfews are being lifted on businesses, Karan wrote, “it is important that people don’t take this to mean that these are suddenly ‘safe’; safety should be thought of as a continuum of risk, not a binary light switch. Also — as restrictions are eased, we need to make sure that we are able to detect new outbreaks and stop them quickly. With all of our attention on vaccinating right now, we don’t want to strain our public health capacity even more with uncontrolled spread, especially given more transmissible variants.”

Here’s a set of charts that show how we’re doing right now:

Cases

Deaths

Massachusetts has eclipsed 13,500 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and in recent weeks daily fatalities peaked at 118 on Dec. 30, with 75 reported Jan. 21.

“While attention understandably focuses on deaths, we must not forget the problem of long covid,” tweeted Bill Hanage, an associate professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. “While the exact proportion suffering it is unclear, it’s plain that is is high enough to take very seriously indeed.”

Hospitalizations

They appeared to peak in recent weeks on Jan. 4, when 2,428 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide. That’s below the one-day highwater mark of nearly 4,000 in April. The number has also dipped steadily since Jan. 4, with the one-day tally of patients hitting 2,152 on Jan. 20.

Case positivity

The road ahead

The state is monitoring the wastewater at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island treatment plant for traces of the coronavirus, hoping to use the results as an early-warning system of future case trends. The numbers have fallen steadily since hitting a high on Jan. 11.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.