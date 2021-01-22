Mass. reports 4,935 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 80 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 80 to 13,702, the Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The new cases brought the state’s pandemic total to 467,845.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 4,935 Friday, while the seven-day average was 4,211.

The agency said 89,433 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,098 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 105,768 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 12.75 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,706 people, bringing that total to 445,881.

The DPH also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.51 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.1 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

