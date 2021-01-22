Massachusetts unemployment rate climbs to 7.4 percent in December

The December rate was up 0.7 percent over the previous month, according to the state’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was also 0.7 percent more than the the national unemployment rate of 6.7 percent reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Massachusetts’ unemployment rate increased to 7.4 percent in December as the state lost 600 jobs, state officials announced Friday.

The state’s largest job losses were in the leisure and hospitality industries, which lost 9,200 jobs over the previous month for a 3.8 percent decrease. Over the past year, those industries have lost 145,800 jobs, a 38 percent drop. The December job losses come a month after the state added 12,600 jobs.

From December 2019 to December 2020, the state’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates Massachusetts has lost a total of 335,400 jobs.