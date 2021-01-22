For democracy to really prevail, there must be accountability

With the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, we have witnessed the most egregious effort to sabotage democracy in contemporary American history. Nearing the end of his presidency, Donald Trump incited the mob in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. He assured them, “We love you. You’re very special,” only barely rebuking the violence of the insurrectionists.

A second impeachment, occurring just days before the end of his term, was the most damning way by which Trump could be condemned for his role in fomenting the riot. The most bipartisan impeachment in history may serve as the beginning to a long and necessary process of bringing our former president to justice. We must also bear the responsibility of seeing that his passel of enablers and sycophants face justice for their complicity as well.