LETTERS

N.H. telecommuters have a point in fighting Mass. income tax

Updated January 22, 2021, 22 minutes ago
In this file photo, a sign urged out-of-state motorists traveling on Interstate 93 North from the Massachusetts border into New Hampshire to quarantine for 14 days in Salem, N.H., on April 21, 2020.
In this file photo, a sign urged out-of-state motorists traveling on Interstate 93 North from the Massachusetts border into New Hampshire to quarantine for 14 days in Salem, N.H., on April 21, 2020.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Re “Why New Hampshire is suing Massachusetts” (Ideas, Jan. 17): It seems to me that Jeff Jacoby is wrong about the significance of telecommuting in his criticism of Massachusetts for taxing New Hampshire residents who are working from home during the pandemic.

One who is telecommuting is still commuting, only through the wonders of modern communication technology. For the most part, such people are still doing the same work or, one could say, providing the same services. The fact that they no longer have to waste hours driving their car to and fro is a benefit to them, but that doesn’t change their work product.

The point is that it’s not where you do the work but rather where the service, the product of your labors, is rendered.

Jay Goldman

Waltham

