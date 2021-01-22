A problem that will persist: a president’s finger hovering over the nuclear button

In “The end of nukes” (Ideas, Jan. 17), Ira Helfand and Nate Goldshlag make a compelling case for the United States to take a leadership role in addressing the existential threat nuclear weapons pose.
The authors mention the former defense secretary, William Perry, but not the thesis of “The Button,” a 2020 book he coauthored. Perry proposes taking away the president’s power to launch nukes unilaterally so that one individual cannot end civilization.
This problem persists even with a more rational leader in the White House. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts should pursue this policy change early on in the Biden administration.
Advertisement
Mark S. Sternman
Somerville