A problem that will persist: a president’s finger hovering over the nuclear button

In “The end of nukes” (Ideas, Jan. 17), Ira Helfand and Nate Goldshlag make a compelling case for the United States to take a leadership role in addressing the existential threat nuclear weapons pose.

The authors mention the former defense secretary, William Perry, but not the thesis of “The Button,” a 2020 book he coauthored. Perry proposes taking away the president’s power to launch nukes unilaterally so that one individual cannot end civilization.

This problem persists even with a more rational leader in the White House. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts should pursue this policy change early on in the Biden administration.