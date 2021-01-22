We still give license to expensive speech in name of free speech

Re “Money (and the lack of it) talks,” Shirley Leung’s Jan. 12 front-page commentary: Corporate campaign contributions have been blessed by the Supreme Court as free speech and justified as a legitimate expression of corporate values. But they’re fundamentally different from the small contributions we make to candidates who reflect our values and aspirations. Big money is about a different set of values and aspirations — influence and control. To ignore this, as the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision did, is to give license to expensive speech in the name of free speech.

If withholding money from the worst actors in Congress surrounding the events of Jan. 6 is all that we do, shame on us. We need an examination of the role that money plays in politics, and that role is corrosive.