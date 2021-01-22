Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

Aaron made his last public appearance less than two weeks ago when he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.

ATLANTA — Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday. He was 86

“Hammerin’ Hank” set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.

But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball’s home-run king.

It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years, a period in which the Hammer slowly but surely claimed his rightful place as one of America’s most iconic sporting figures, a true national treasure worthy of mention in the same breath with Ruth or Ali or Jordan.

On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron broke Ruth’s home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aaron finished his career with 755. Barry Bonds surpassed that in 2007 —though many continued to call the Hammer the true home run king because of allegations that Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs.

“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank,” said Braves chairman Terry McGuirk in a statement via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.

“We are heartbroken and thinking of his wife Billye and their children Gaile, Hank, Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci and his grandchildren.”

Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer on April 8, 1974. HARRY HARRIS/Associated Press/file

Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swung a bat at home plate during spring training in March 1974. Associated Press/file

Hank Aaron takes a selfie with David Ortiz (left) and Alex Rodriguez before Game 2 of the 2019 World Series in Houston. David J. Phillip/Associated Press/File

Hank Aaron, center, kisses a baseball alongside Stan Musial and Braves owner Bill Bartholomay on May 17, 1970, the day Aaron became the ninth player to reach 3,000 hits. Gene Smith/Associated Press/file

Aaron is celebrated by his teammates after hitting his 715th career home run on April 8, 1974. Associated Press/file