Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk banged up again, does not play in overtime of Bruins’ win over Flyers

Hobbled by a smack from Flyers forward Scott Laughton into the end boards near the 14:30 mark of the second period, Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk did not see any ice time during the 3-on-3 overtime in the Bruins’ 5-4 victory over the Flyers in their home opener Thursday night.

“He was playing through some discomfort,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We did not want to expose him … he wasn’t going to be able to cover the ice he would need to in overtime. He’s had a couple of tough nights now — a tough fall on Long Island and going into the boards here. Hopefully, there’s no long-term damage … and it doesn’t sound like it.”