Super Bowl to host 7,500 healthcare workers among 22,000 fans

Amid the 22,000 fans who will be in attendance at the Feb. 7 Super Bowl in Tampa will be 7,500 healthcare workers — all vaccinated — who will attend the game for free, the NFL announced Friday.

Most of the workers will be from the Tampa area, but each of the 32 NFL teams will also be allowed to select local workers to send to the game at Raymond James Stadium as well.

But the 7,500 workers will be just a third of the attendees at the game. The NFL intends to have 14,500 additional fans inside the stadium when the winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Packers and the Buccaneers, and the winner of the AFC Championship between the Bills and the Chiefs, face off.