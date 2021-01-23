Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

North Shore: An eared grebe continued in the Marblehead area. On Cape Ann, observers found an American pipit at Nile’s Pond in Gloucester as well as a common murre, a thick-billed murre, and five Atlantic puffins at Andrew’s Point in Rockport.

South Shore: There was a rough-legged hawk at Mill Brook Wildlife Management Area in Freetown. There were seven eastern meadowlarks at Mass Audubon’s Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield.

Western and Central Massachusetts: A harlequin duck and a bufflehead continue on the Millers River in Turners Falls. Observers reported two cackling geese at the UMass Amherst Campus Pond. A sage thrasher continued to be seen at Cow Bridge Road in Hatfield. On Quabbin Reservoir, interesting sightings included a Barrow’s goldeneye, a black scoter, a red-breasted merganser, an Iceland gull, and a Bonaparte’s gull. Sightings from Westborough Wildlife Management Area included 14 lesser scaup, two hoary redpolls, and four swamp sparrows.