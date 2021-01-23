Brisk winds, low temperatures make this a chilly weekend in Boston

Windchills, which were around 20 degrees overnight, are expected to be in the single digits throughout the day before falling below zero Saturday night, meteorologists said. Sunday will remain cold, with windchills in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Grab a scarf and your heaviest winter coat — brisk winds and low temperatures are combining to make this one of the chilliest weekends of the winter so far, according to meteorologists.

Flurries didn't stop Alex Theophanis, of Newton, from wind surfing in Pleasure Bay on Thursday. “I’m surprised no one else is here. It’s a pretty decent day,” he said.

Temperatures in the Boston area are expected to remain in the mid- to upper-20s throughout Saturday, according to Kristie Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. But they may fall below zero come nightfall with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

“It’s the coldest air we’ve seen in a while,” Smith said, referencing the relatively mild winter weather in recent weeks. But, he added, “This isn’t really [as significant of an] arctic blast [as] we’ve seen in the past.”

Parts of the North Shore and Boston had brief flurries and showers Saturday morning, meteorologists said. Most flurries lasted about a half an hour and brought only a dusting of snow.

A cold front from the northwest is expected to push through all day, causing temperatures to steadily fall until nighttime, meteorologists said.

Skies will remain clear throughout most of the day as residual clouds from the morning’s flurries and showers push south, leading to a “really pleasant and sunny day,” Smith said.

Following the sub-zero windchills Saturday night, temperatures will be a little warmer throughout Sunday, meteorologists said. Clear and sunny skies will remain, with temperatures hovering in the low 30s.

Wind gusts around 20 miles per hour will continue Sunday afternoon dying down later in the day, leading to low windchills, Smith said. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits or teens going into the night, as opposed to sub-zero temperatures.

Slightly warmer temperatures and low winds are expected through Monday, with a minor accumulation of snow expected south of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Tuesday, meteorologists said.

Brisk weather with temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s will be around throughout the week in Boston.

