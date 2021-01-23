Coast Guard, Scituate police search after partially deflated raft found on beach

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Scituate police marine unit searched by air and sea Friday evening after a partially deflated raft was found on Egypt Beach, Friday afternoon, officials said.

The inflatable Intex Excursion 5 was found on the beach at about 4 p.m. with oars and line attached, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter said.

Scituate police said witnesses reported seeing two men with the raft near the shoreline earlier in the day. But there was no apparent sign of anyone on the beach and there was no sign of anyone in the water, Carter said.