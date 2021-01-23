Coast Guard, Scituate police search after partially deflated raft found on beach

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Scituate police marine unit searched by air and sea Friday evening after a partially deflated raft was found on Egypt Beach, Friday afternoon, officials said.
The inflatable Intex Excursion 5 was found on the beach at about 4 p.m. with oars and line attached, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter said.
Scituate police said witnesses reported seeing two men with the raft near the shoreline earlier in the day. But there was no apparent sign of anyone on the beach and there was no sign of anyone in the water, Carter said.
The raft was described as grey in color with blue trim, the Coast Guard said on Facebook. There was no other gear found on the raft.
A helicopter was dispatched from the Coast Guard air station in Cape Cod and a crew from station point Allerton, in Hull were dispatched to the area, Carter said. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Marlin was also dispatched and is currently the only Coast Guard asset still at the scene.
The Coast Guard helicopter was no longer at the scene as of 7:42 p.m., Carter said.
The search will continue in the morning, Carter said.
Anyone who knows the owner of the raft should contact Scituate police at 781-545-1212.
