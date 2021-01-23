Gardner police investigating threatening, racist e-mails sent to students

More than 5,000 people received the message, which was sent from plusportals.com — a web portal students in the district use as part of their schooling, police said.

The e-mails contained threats against a school, along with images and videos of violence, hate, and racism, according to a statement from police.

A criminal investigation is underway after racist, violent, and threatening e-mails were sent to students and their families in Gardner early Saturday, officials said.

A second e-mail was sent around 1 a.m., police said. This time, students were told that the threat against the school would take place on Jan. 24, and saw “extremely graphic images that appear to be taken from the internet,” according to the statement.

Police said they have checked that the schools are secure and have not found any threats.

The e-mails were sent through a feature of the district’s family communication tool, which has since been disabled, according to a statement from Gardner Public Schools.

“Messages of hate and violence are not tolerated in our school community,” the district’s statement said. “At this time, we ask our families and the public at large to know that the owner of the email account is not necessarily the author of these emails.”

School officials are working with police and the city’s technology department to investigate the incident, police said. Principals of each school have also reached out to families with support, should they need it.

“Seeing such graphic images and messages of hate can be traumatic for any of us, especially in these times of civil unrest and violence,” school officials said in their statement. “The district’s priority is to meet our community’s social-emotional needs.”

