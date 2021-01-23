Man struck by train, seriously injured at Jackson Square

A man was struck and seriously injured by an Orange Line train at Jackson Square Station Saturday morning, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.
“A male intentionally entered the right of way just as an Orange Line MBTA subway car was approaching,” Sullivan said in an email Saturday morning.
He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Buses were put in place between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations temporarily as officials responded to the scene, but train service was restored by 11:30 a.m. with some residual delays, according to tweets from the MBTA.
Normal service on the Orange Line has since resumed, the MBTA tweeted.
