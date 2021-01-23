Massachusetts National Guard members head home after Biden inaugural

Other Guard members will return to different locations across the state including armories in Middleborough, Ware, Braintree, and Worcester, as well as the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield and Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne, said Lieutenant Colonel Rick Biedermann, a Massachusetts National Guard spokesman.

Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur has invited residents to line the sidewalks near the armory on Main Street to welcome the soldiers home from the 182nd Infantry Regiment somewhere between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., depending on traffic. He asked participants to wear masks and observe social distancing rules.

Members of the Massachusetts National Guard who were deployed to Washington, D.C., to assist with security at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony are expected to return home Saturday, including a contingent who will be greeted in Melrose by supporters and the the city’s mayor.

“They were very excited to do the mission,” Biedermann said Saturday. “This is a very historical event and there was a lot of pride among the troops.”

While reports emerged Friday of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among National Guard members deployed to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration, Biedermann said officials have no indication that any Massachusetts soldiers were sickened.

All troops will be administered a rapid COVID-19 test when they return to the state, he said.

Governor Charlie Baker activated about 500 National Guard members to provide security at Biden’s inauguration following the deadly attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of supporters of former president Donald J. Trump. They departed for Washington, D.C., last Saturday and spent their deployment guarding the US House of Representatives.

Another 500 troops were activated inside Massachusetts to assist state and local law enforcement officers inside in the event extra help was needed to maintain order. The mission for those soldiers ended Wednesday, Biedermann said.

Across the country, nearly 26,000 Guard troops were deployed to Washington, D.C., where their presence at the inauguration was a reminder of the violence earlier this month that claimed the lives of five people and prompted House lawmakers to impeach Trump a second time.

Federal authorities reviewed Guard members assigned to the inauguration, and pulled a dozen from the assignment, including two for possible links to right-wing extremists movements, US Defense Department officials said Tuesday. None of those soldiers were from Massachusetts, Biedermann said.

In another highly publicized event, the Massachusetts National Guard released a statement Friday refuting a report by the conservative Brietbart News Network that accused US Representative William Keating of Bourne of banishing Guard members guarding the US Senate to a parking garage.

“It makes no sense and quite frankly could not be farther from the truth.” said Major General Gary W. Keefe, the adjutant general of the Massachusetts National Guard on Friday.

Keefe said the soldiers, who were not from Massachusetts, were asked by officials at the US Capitol on Thursday to take their break in a parking garage while the US Senate was in session.

Keating tweeted the Guard’s statement and called Brietbart’s report “baseless.”

On Thursday, “I was with a large number of people in a coffee shop in the House, some of whom weren’t wearing masks,” Keating tweeted. “I commented — to no one in particular — that this has the ingredients of a super-spreader event and we should all keep our masks on. A member of the National Guard chose to loudly refuse. That is the totality of what took place.”

US Representative Lori Trahancof Westford is among lawmakers who want to know why any Guard members were instructed to take their breaks in a cold parking garage. Francis Grubar, her spokesman, said Trahan “vehemently” opposed the decision, which was rescinded late Thursday.

"She joins with the bipartisan demands from her colleagues to get answers as to why this decision was made and prevent it from ever happening again," Grubar said Friday.

















Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.