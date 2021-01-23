New England news in brief

Saturday marked the first day of service changes on commuter rail and ferry lines operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which has seen a steep drop in revenues and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekend service will be offered only on the Newburyport/Rockport, Framingham/Worcester, Fairmount, Providence, and Middleborough lines, according to the MBTA. All other lines will operate only on weekdays, the agency said in a post on its website. “Ridership has remained low during the pandemic with approximately 8% of regular weekday ridership in the fall of 2020 compared to fall 2019,” the agency wrote. The agency said that the lines still operating on weekends run through “transit-critical communities” and saw a growing number of riders in the last several months. Direct ferry service to Charlestown and Hingham, along with weekend service on the Hingham/Hull ferry, is temporarily suspended. The weekday Hingham/Hullferry will also run at reduced rates, the agency said.





GARDNER

Police investigating school threat

A criminal investigation is underway after racist, violent, and threatening e-mails were sent to students and their families early Saturday, officials said. The e-mails contained threats against a school, along with images and videos of violence, hate, and racism, according to a statement from police. More than 5,000 people received the message, which was sent from plusportals.com, a web portal students use as part of their schooling, police said. A second e-mail said the threat against the school would take place on Jan. 24 and contained “extremely graphic images that appear to be taken from the internet,” according to the statement. Police said they have checked that the schools are secure and have not found any threats. Schools have been operating remotely due to the city’s high rate of COVID-19, but are scheduled to resume a hybrid model on Thursday, officials said. The e-mails were sent through a feature of the district’s family communication tool, which has since been disabled, according to a statement from the school district. “Messages of hate and violence are not tolerated in our school community,” the district’s statement said. “At this time, we ask our families and the public at large to know that the owner of the e-mail account is not necessarily the author of these e-mails.” School officials are working with police and the city’s technology department to investigate the incident, police said. Principals of each school have also reached out to families with support.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

Mass. woman killed in I-95 crash

A Massachusetts woman has died in a rollover crash on a New Hampshire highway, authorities say. Marisa Douglass, 49, of Amesbury, was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday crash on Interstate 95 north in Portsmouth, according to state police. Douglass was in the left lane at about 6:30 a.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, she lost control and hit the left-side guardrail on the road, police said. The vehicle then rolled over and crossed both lanes of traffic. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle. (AP)





CONCORD, N.H.

Schools face funding loss over virus

School districts across New Hampshire are losing money because the state’s funding formula is based on metrics heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen mayors and school board leaders wrote to Governor Chris Sununu and legislative leaders this week expressing their concerns. They explained that while districts have been providing more free meals than ever to students, fewer families have filled out the paperwork to document participation in the free and reduced price meal program. Because the funding formula is based in part on enrollment in the program, Manchester, for example, faces a $3.6 million decrease in funding. Similarly, enrollment overall has decreased as more parents sent children to private school or homeschool during the pandemic, the group wrote. (AP)

BURLINGTON, VT.

Library forgives book fines

The public library in Vermont’s largest city is forgiving overdue book fines. The Fletcher Free Library removed fines from books, videos, and audio recordings in order to serve the community equitably and provide free access for all materials. Overdue charges for higher valued nontraditional items like binoculars, snowshoes, and interlibrary loan materials will remain in place, officials said. (AP)