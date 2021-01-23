Vehicle pulled from Merrimack River in Lowell linked to missing woman

A State Police AirWing was assisting in an investigation into the disappearance of Kim Kelly-Oberhauser when it spotted the vehicle in the river across from the Regatta Field, Lowell police said in a press release.

A Range Rover linked to a missing woman last seen Monday night in Lowell was pulled from the Merrimack River Friday afternoon, police said.

The vehicle was removed from the water and authorities confirmed it was the vehicle they were looking for, the release said.

Detectives from the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office are assisting in the investigation, police said.

Kelly-Oberhauser was last seen in Lowell on January 18 at 10:45 p.m., Lowell police said on Facebook Wednesday. She is described as standing five-feet seven-inches tall, with blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing about 125-pounds.

She was driving a 2016 Black Range Rover Massachusetts License Plate # K1924 LPD10, police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about Kelly-Oberhauser’s whereabouts should contact the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200, the release said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.