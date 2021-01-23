Jaylen Brown ties career high with 42 points but Celtics’ comeback falls short against 76ers

Jaylen Brown did all he could, tying his career high with 42 points on 16-for-28 shooting, but it was not enough. Embiid followed up his 42-point outing in Wednesday’s win with 38 on Friday.

And as they charged back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull within 3, it looked like they might find a way to grab a satisfying split. But Philadelphia’s own All-Stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, ensured that would not happen, as they helped pummel Boston with a closing flurry that lead the 76ers to a 122-110 win. The Celtics have lost three games in a row.

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics came here for this two-game set undermanned and uncertain about how they could play without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.

With 4:39 left in the third quarter, Brown drew Embiid’s fourth foul as he completed a 3-point play. The ensuing free throw pulled Boston within 74-73, and there was a great opportunity when Embiid went to the bench for the rest of the quarter.

But instead of clawing back, Boston crumbled due to some shoddy play from its bench. The Celtics had just four turnovers in the game up to that point, but matched that number on their next four possessions as the 76ers closed the quarter with a 17-7 run and took a 91-80 lead to the fourth.

The 76ers led, 101-89, before the Celtics unspooled a quick 8-0 run. And when Brown drilled a 3-pointer from the left arc with 4:45 left, Boston pulled within 103-100. But Simmons converted a 3-point play at the other end and then came up with a steal and a dunk to stretch, igniting a 10-0 run that finished off the Celtics.

Observations from the game:

▪With Tatum out and Walker’s playing time still limited, Brown has been more than willing and able to take on the responsibilities of a primary scorer. He looks incredibly comfortable in every facet of his offensive game, and that’s leaving defenses with tough decisions. His mix of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, mid-range pull-ups, and daring drives to the rim thanks to his improved ball-handling have turned him into a true force. The Celtics have to be eager to finally have Brown, Tatum, and Kemba Walker on the floor together.

▪With just over three minutes left in the first quarter, 76ers center Dwight Howard boxed out Brown, sending him tumbling toward the ground and into Payton Pritchard’s right knee. Pritchard instantly fell to the floor and held his knee as he winced in pain. He ultimately went to the locker room with his arms draped over the shoulders of a pair of Boston medical staffers and was later diagnosed with a sprained knee.

Pritchard has been a bit of a revelation for the Celtics this season, helping guide them through some bumpy moments earlier in the year. If he is sidelined for an extended period it would certainly be a substantial loss, but the Celtics would be much more able to withstand it now that Walker is back.

▪Brad Stevens once again brought Daniel Theis off the bench, but this time he entered midway through the first quarter to share the court with Tristan Thompson again. The better big pairing, however, turned out to be Theis and Robert Williams, who were on the floor together during Boston’s 12-0 run late in the first quarter. Stevens liked the grouping so much that he put them back in together midway through the second.

Williams missed three games after testing positive for COVID-19 and was available on Wednesday but did not play. But Stevens said afterward it would be challenging to find enough playing time for all three bigs. If this grouping works, it would help provide a solution. Theis then started the second half alongside Thompson, in place of Grant Williams.

▪Two nights after erupting for 42 points against the Celtics, Embiid continued his strong play in the first half Friday. But Boston limited his opportunities by sliding double teams his way more often. That helped limit him to just seven first-half shots and five free throws. He had 16 points anyway.

▪Smart was vocal about his frustrations with Embiid’s flailing after the 76ers big man took 21 foul shots in Wednesday’s game, and early in the first quarter it looked like the two would lock horns quite a bit. Smart ended up guarding Embiid in the post on a switch and knocked away the entry pass, forcing a steal. At the other end, Embiid grabbed a rebound and appeared to catch Smart with an elbow, even though there was no call. Their interactions were rather limited after that.

▪The 76ers started the game by making nine consecutive shots, but due to some turnovers and missed free throws, and some solid Celtics shooting, that rare beginning resulted in just a 2-point lead.

▪There are certainly teams that are better at fake crowd noise than others. The 76ers, for example, play a groaning noise when one of their players misses a free throw. Seems like an odd approach.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.