Banged-up Matt Grzelcyk sits out Bruins game against Flyers

“Yep, Charlie will be out there,” said coach Bruce Cassidy , making his first sub on the defensive corps this season. “On the second unit, [ Jakub ] Zboril will [be out there], and we’ll either use four forwards or we’ll put [another D out], depending how much time is left — and we’ll go from there.”

Connor Clifton , the former Quinnipiac backliner, started the night on a No. 2 pairing with Brandon Carlo . Charlie McAvoy , who has been manning the point as Grzelcyk’s relief man, was the designated No. 1 PP quarterback, with help back there from David Krejci .

Matt Grzelcyk , the Bruins’ No. 1 point man this season in their life after Torey Krug , had to sit out Saturday’s game at the Garden with Philadelphia after getting dinged up in back-to-back games vs. the Islanders and Flyers.

Grzelcyk, second only to Patrice Bergeron in shots on goal, took an awkward fall and appeared to wrench his left shoulder late in the third period Monday at Long Island.

On Thursday, he was drilled into the rear boards by the Flyers’ Scott Laughton and did not skate in the five-minute overtime session, after which Cassidy told the media he hoped the injury was nothing serious. The only guidance Cassidy offered Saturday, following the morning workout in Brighton, was that Grzelcyk’s condition is day-to-day. Read: no telling if he’ll be able to go Tuesday when the Penguins visit TD Garden.

As the No. 1 PP option, McAvoy will be encouraged to shoot more, something that he has been reluctant to do from the time he arrived on Causeway Street. Prior to Saturday night, he landed only seven shots in his first four games this year. He is still wired as “pass-first” defenseman, a trait that serves him well, but PP point duty often demands a “shoot-first” mentality.

“I’m sure Charlie is excited to get his opportunity there,” said Cassidy. “So we’ll see how that part goes.”

McAvoy is also a righthanded shot, a departure from the lefthanded Krug and Grzelcyk.

“The left shot’s just out of habit, for years,” noted Cassidy. “I think it’s easier to get to the middle of the ice and just pass it across your body over to [Brad Marchand near the right corner/half wall]. We like to run it to Marchy’s side.”

Clifton, a righthander, played his off-side in the pairing with the righthander Carlo. John Moore, a lefthander, might have been the more logical substitute, but Cassidy said Moore has been nursing a lower-body injury that dates to training camp. Rookie Urho Vaakanainen, available from the taxi squad, also was a candidate for Grzelcyk’s spot, but Cassidy chose the more experienced Clifton even though Vaakanainen is a lefthander.

“We’ll try it this way,” noted Cassidy. “Then re-evaluate and go from there.”

The Bruins needed until the third period Thursday night, Game 4 on the schedule, to score their first even-strength goal of the season. A more offensively inclined McAvoy could be instrumental to bumping up the overall attack, be it on the power play or at even strength.

“Charlie has a little more freedom to go,” said Cassidy, who has spread the defensive shut-down duty, against top lines, more evenly through the defensive corps this season. “I don’t think it’s been enough games to truly evaluate and say he’s much more offensive-minded or not. We haven’t been scoring. So let’s get going. Let’s get our offense humming. We want him to get up in the play. We don’t want him to end up behind the [offensive] net — that’s what you worry about.”

Halak gets second start

Jaroslav Halak was in the Bruins net for his second start of the season, following his initial outing last Saturday, a 2-1 OT loss in New Jersey … Carter Hart suffered the shootout loss in the Flyer net on Thursday after yielding four goals to the Bruins in the third. All of which increased the odds that Flyer coach Alain Vigneault would go with backup Brian Elliott in the rematch … Ex-Predator Craig Smith, held to seven shots over his first three games, entered the evening looking for his first goal as a Bruin. He entered with a 0-1—1 line, averaging 14:51 ice time in his three games. He was back on a line with rookie Trent Frederic on left wing and Charlie Coyle in the middle … Like Grzelcyk, ex-Ducks left winger Nick Ritchie has been an active shooter (13 shots in four games) and began the night tied with Bergeron with the club lead in points (2-1—3). Ritchie has been more visible than he was immediately following his acquisition last spring, and throughout play in the Toronto playoff bubble. Like virtually the entire forward corps, he needs to increase his drive and presence around the net. “It’s a second-effort league,” said Cassidy, who made clear, entering the third period Thursday, that the Bruins attack in the offensive end had been too easy to defend the first four games of the new season … The Bruins returned to their standard routine of working out at their Brighton practice facility on the morning of a home game. They broke form Thursday, working out in the morning at the Garden, but all morning skates the rest of the way likely will be at Warrior. Spectators remain banned at both facilities, for practices and games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.