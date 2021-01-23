Celtics’ Payton Pritchard has MCL sprain, will resume on-court activities in two weeks

Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee in Friday’s loss to the 76ers and is expected to resume on-court activities in about two weeks, the team announced.

Pritchard suffered the injury with a little less than three minutes left in the first quarter of Boston’s 122-110 loss, when Philadelphia center Dwight Howard boxed out Jaylen Brown and Brown fell into Pritchard’s leg.

Pritchard was helped to the locker room by two members of the team’s medical staff before returning to the bench area in street clothes to watch much of the second half.