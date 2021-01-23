Payton Pritchard helped to Celtics locker room, out with sprained knee

Rookie Payton Pritchard, pressed into service and off to a stellar start just months after the Celtics drafted him 26th overall, left Friday’s Celtics game in Philadelphia with a right knee sprain in the first quarter.

Pritchard, who needed two trainers to help him to the locker room, was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

With 3:23 to go in the quarter, Pritchard was in the paint defending a shot by Philadelphia’s Shake Milton. Dwight Howard, battling Boston’s Jaylen Brown nearby, crashed into Brown from behind to position himself for a rebound. Brown fell into Pritchard’s right leg and the rookie from Oregon crumpled, grabbing below his knee with both hands.