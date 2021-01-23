Red Sox nearing deal with pitcher Garrett Richards

Richards, 32, went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA along with 8.1 strikeouts and 3.0 walks per nine innings for the Padres in 51 1/3 innings — his first full season back from Tommy John surgery in mid-2018. Richards had a 4.27 ERA in 10 starts, while allowing one run in five innings and striking out five in four relief appearances.

According to a major league source, the Red Sox have made significant progress in talks with free agent starter Garrett Richards, and could reach a deal with him as soon as Saturday. After conversations had been limited to general expressions of interest for much of the offseason, the two sides had more substantive back-and-forth exchanges on Friday, with sufficient progress to bring a deal within reach.

The righthander is one of the hardest throwing starters in this year’s free agent class, with a four-seamer that averaged 95.1 mph last year. He also features an outstanding slider against which opponents hit just .147 with a .333 slugging mark last year.

The veteran proved overpowering against righties (.189/.252/.337 with a 23.3 percent strikeout rate) but struggled against lefties (.296/.364/.490 with a 20.0 percent strikeout rate).

In parts of 10 big league seasons, Richards has struggled to stay healthy, missing significant time due to a succession of arm injuries as well as a torn patellar tendon he suffered at Fenway in 2014. But when healthy, he’s had flashes of excellence.

Though limited to just 86 starts during the five-season run from 2014-18, he had a 3.15 ERA in that time – fourth-lowest in the American League among pitchers who made at least 50 starts in that span, trailing only Corey Kluber (2.85), Chris Sale (2.85), and Blake Snell (2.95). He also allowed 0.7 homers per nine innings during that stretch, lowest among that group of starters over those five years.

For the Sox, the signing of Richards thus comes with upside if there’s any chance that he can tap back into those prior performance levels. But even if his 2020 performance is more indicative of who he’ll be moving forward, Richards – if healthy – would add depth to a Red Sox rotation that was woefully thin last season.

He would join a Red Sox rotation that now features Eduardo Rodríguez, Nate Eovaldi, and Martín Pérez. Tanner Houck and Nick Pivetta represent considerations for the back of the rotation while Matt Andriese offers the team a versatile depth option while affording time for prospects Connor Seabold and Bryan Mata to develop at the start of the season.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com were first to report on the advancing talks between the Red Sox and Richards on Friday.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.