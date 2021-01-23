Red Sox make two-year deal with Kiké Hernández, per reports

Hernández, 29, primarily has played second base in his career — giving the Sox an option at a position where they had worst-in-baseball production in 2020 (.220 average, .273 on-base, .313 slugging mark, for a .586 OPS). But he’s also played every defensive position except catcher, frequently bouncing between second and all three outfield positions for the Dodgers in recent years.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who had the initial report, says the deal is for two years and $14 million. It would be the first straight multi-year free agent deal signed during Chaim Bloom’s tenure with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are adding former Dodgers jack-of-many-trades Kiké Hernández on a multi-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Hernández is coming off a down season in 2020, having hit .230/.270/.410 with five homers in 48 games, though he did show improvement in September after starting slowly following the mid-summer season reboot.

Throughout his career, Hernández has been able to combine offensive impact against lefthanded pitchers (a career .263/.345/.474 mark) with strong defense, skills that made him a valued contributor to the Dodgers. Even so, his struggles against righthanded pitchers (.222/.286/.386) often prevented him from gaining an everyday opportunity.

The addition of Hernández gives the Red Sox depth and permits them flexibility. He gives the Sox insurance in center field and second base — positioning them to add at one or both of those positions, or to feature a lineup with Hernández in center and Christian Arroyo at second.

The Sox have now reached deals with four free agents this winter, Hernández, outfielder Hunter Renfroe, starting pitcher Martín Pérez, and swingman Matt Andriese. The team continues to explore additional upgrades, particularly to its starting pitching.

