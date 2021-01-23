Stevens Joacine helps Randolph boys’ basketball grab big South Shore League victory over Abington

Randolph did not allow another point following Joacine’s layup — scoring the game’s final 10 points in a 78-68 victory over Abington.

Not only did his layup break a tie, it also provided the host Blue Devils with a spark in the last minute of Friday’s interdivisional matchup against the 2020 Division 4 state co-champion Green Wave.

Stevens Joacine jumped in front of a pass from Abington guard Antwonne Graham Jr. intended for Matt Maguire, grabbed the ball and dribbled the length of the floor for a layup to give the Randolph boys’ basketball team a crucial 2-point lead with less than a minute remaining in their South Shore matchup.

“I already knew he was going to give it to him, so I was just waiting,” Joacine said of the steal. “I was being patient. Once I saw (Graham Jr.) look at (Maguire) and pass the ball to him, I was like, ‘This is my chance to get that ball and go for the layup for the game.’”

A junior, Joacine finished with a team-high 19 points off the bench for Randolph (3-0, 3-0), which trailed for much of the game against an Abington squad minus senior point guard Tommy Fanara.

Graham Jr. (18 points) and Maguire (16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists) did everything they could to lead the shorthanded Green Wave. However, it wasn’t enough against a Blue Devils squad that managed to overcome 39-29 and 55-51 at the half, and at the end of the third quarter, respectively.

Juniors Malik White (18 points) and Fabrice Salvant (16 points) helped anchor the comeback alongside senior Anthony Williams Jr. and junior Evans Appiah, who chipped in 8 points apiece.

“We played well for three and a half quarters,” said Abington coach Peter Serino, whose team is 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the SSL. “They play a relentless, pressure-style defense and it finally got to us at the end. Credit to them — they played a full 32 minutes. We played good early, but late, they converted on some stuff and we didn’t.”

While acknowledging Abington was missing a key contributor in Fanara, Randolph coach Kalon Jenkins was thrilled with his team’s performance and said the victory can serve as a building block for the Blue Devils, who entered the season with just four players with previous varsity experience.

“Of the 12 guys we have, eight of them have never played varsity before,” Jenkins said. “So, for them to understand that varsity basketball is every single day no matter how you feel is a process. Today was another step in that process.”

Apponequet 65, Somerset Berkley 62 — Senior Colman Moynihan tallied 19 points and 9 rebounds and classmate Jake Generazzo added 17 points and 8 rebounds in the South Coast Conference victory for the Lakers (2-2).

Austin Prep 63, Cathedral 49 — Junior Quinton Morse dropped in 25 points and snared six steals, and eighth-grader Matt Gaffney scored 12 points to propel the Cougars (6-4) to the Catholic Central win.

Bishop Connolly 57, South Shore Voc-Tech 52 — Matt Myron was the leading scorer for the Cougars (3-0) with 20 points in the Mayflower League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 76, Old Rochester 32 — Junior Ryan Ouellette (18 points) and sophomore Kyle Mello (13 points) headlined a potent attack for the Falcons (5-1) in the South Coast Conference.

Dover-Sherborn 65, Millis 43 — Sophomore Luke Rinaldi tallied 17 points to lead the Raiders to victory in the Tri-Valley League.

Fairhaven 60, Bourne 46 — Alex deAlmeida scored all of his 24 points in the second half, and Aiden Milton’s two 3-pointers late in the fourth helped the visiting Blue Devils (4-1) pull away from the Canalmen in South Coast Conference action.

Mashpee 53, Carver 52 — Senior Ryan Hendricks tallied 20 points and 10 assists for the Falcons (1-2) in the South Shore League victory.

Monomoy 56, Rising Tide Charter 31 — The Sharks opened their season with a Cape & Islands win in Plymouth behind 22 points from 6-foot-4-inch senior Aidan Melton.

Newton North 57, Wellesley 45 — Behind 17 points from Karim Belhouchet and a 15-point, 11-rebound effort from Kyle Bovell, the host Tigers (5-0) beat Wellesley for the second time in two nights in a Bay State Conference matchup.

North Quincy 67, Plymouth South 43 — Freshman Daithi Quinn scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Red Raiders (4-2) to the Patriot League home win.

North Reading 61, Pentucket 38 — Junior Cody Cannalonga racked up 25 points in the Cape Ann League victory for the Hornets (2-5)

Oliver Ames 37, Canton 28 — Seniors Amari Brown (12 points) and Drew Nickla (10 points) were the catalysts for the visiting Tigers (4-0) in their Hockomock win.

Scituate 57, Pembroke 42 — The Sailors (2-2) were led by junior captain Keegan Sullivan, who posted 17 points in the Patriot League victory over the Titans (2-4).

Seekonk 61, Greater New Bedford 46 — Led by the trio of Jacob Barreira (20 points), Nathan Clarke (12 points, 10 rebounds), and Kyle Blanchard (14 points), the Warriors (3-3) climbed back to .500 in the South Coast Conference.

Wayland 75, Bedford 65 — Senior Luke Tacelli led the Warriors (3-1) with 20 points and classmate Mackay Larson scored 16 points in the Dual County League win over the Buccaneers (3-3).

Westwood 66, Medfield 63 — Michael Noone hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to keep the visiting Wolverines undefeated at 4-0 in the Tri-Valley League. Senior captain James McGowan led Westwood with 30 points.

Whitman-Hanson 62, Plymouth North 43 — Senior captain Nate Amado (28 points) kept up his hot start to the season by scoring at least 23 points for the fourth straight game for the Panthers, who improve to 4-0 in the Patriot League. Senior captain Cole Levangie notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.

Girls’ basketball

Acton-Boxborough 53, Concord-Carlisle 42 — Freshman Grace O’Sullivan (13 points, 16 rebounds) powered A-B to the Dual County League win. Classmate Shannon Patrick had 11 points while junior Morgan Rupley tallied 10 points and 10 assists.

Amesbury 47, Lynnfield 43 — Junior Avery Hallinan scored 17 points as Amesbury (1-1) picked up the Cape Ann League win.

Bishop Connolly 50, South Shore Voc-Tech 43 — Junior Ellery Campbell (18 points, 12 rebounds) compiled a double-double for the Vikings (1-3), but it was not enough in the Mayflower Conference loss to the Cougars (3-0).

Bishop Feehan 55, Hingham 39 — The junior trio of Lydia Mordarski (13 points), McKenzie Faherty (11 points) and Camryn Fauria (10 points) paced the Shamrocks offense in the nonleague victory.

Bourne 34, Fairhaven 21 — Sophomore Nora Barmashi poured in 24 points for the Lady Canalmen (4-3) in the South Coast win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 59, Dartmouth 27 — Senior guard Kenzie Matulonis racked up 15 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds for the visiting Trojans (6-0) in the Southeast Conference victory.

Case 62, Wareham 18 — Brooke Orton (16 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) and Abigail Sirois (5 points, 14 rebounds, 8 steals) delivered stellar all-around efforts in the first South Coast Conference win of the season for the Cardinals (1-4).

Dighton-Rehoboth 55, Somerset Berkley 36 — Senior point guard Emily D’Ambrosio cleared the 1,000-point milestone for the Falcons (5-0) in the South Coast win over the Blue Raiders.

Greater Lowell 40, Northeast 36 — Aliza Som and Kaelynn Tanner paced the Gryphons (3-0) with 10 points apiece as Greater Lowell edged the Knights (0-2) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

Hanover 61, Quincy 26 — Juniors Dani Tilden (16 points) and Makalah Gaine (15 points) led the way for the Hawks (5-1) in the Patriot League win.

Marshfield 38, Duxbury 26 — Junior forward Sydney McCabe scored 12 of her 20 points in the second half, powering the Rams (2-2) to a Patriot League road win over the Dragons. Marshfield built a 15-2 lead after one quarter and an 18-10 advantage at halftime, then Duxbury responded to tie it at 18 midway through the third quarter. The Dragons (4-2) were never able to claim the lead, as the Rams took a 22-18 edge through three and pulled away from there.

Middleborough 59, Rockland 43 — Junior Alexandra Williams netted 23 points in the South Shore League win for the 4-1 Sachems.

Nauset 57, Barnstable 43 — Behind 27 points from senior guard Avery Burns, the visiting Warriors (4-0) stormed to the Cape & Islands win.

Newton South 61, Cambridge 38 — Senior guard Amaris Mills (22 points) and sophomore guard Maddy Genser (19 points) led South (4-1) to the Dual County win.

North Quincy 52, Plymouth South 25 — Freshman Orlagh Gormley put up 21 points and senior captain Fallon Hobin had 14 for the Red Raiders (3-2) in the Patriot League win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 52, Malden Catholic 43 — Sophomore Grace Burgoyne notched a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds) and eighth-grader Ava Orlando added 15 points, 7 assists and 5 steals to give the visiting Cougars (3-3) the victory.

Swampscott 36, Saugus 23 — Sophomore Niya Morgen drilled five 3-pointers en route to 16 points for the Big Blue (1-1) in the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Boys’ hockey

Newburyport 1, Lynnfield 0 — A second period power-play goal from senior Ryan Archer held up as the winner for the Clippers in the Cape Ann League game at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Tewksbury 5, Chelmsford 2 — Junior Jason Cooke scored twice for the Redmen (3-0) in the Dual County League win at the Chelmsford Forum.

Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Trevor Hass, and Steven Sousa also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.