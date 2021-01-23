Watch: The Globe’s Hall of Fame voters discuss their 2021 ballots

The Boston Globe has six staff members who vote in the annual Baseball Hall of Fame election — Peter Abraham, Bob Hohler, Bob Ryan, Dan Shaughnessy, Michael Silverman, and Tara Sullivan.

One person voted for just one player. Five voters had the controversial Curt Schilling on their ballots. You can see how everyone voted here.

Recently, they sat down to discuss their selections for the 2021 class in a Zoom webinar for Globe subscribers. Topics ranged from Schilling’s candidacy, to how to assess players who used performance-enhancing drugs, like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. The character clause was discussed, as was the experience of attending the ceremonies in Cooperstown.