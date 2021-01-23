Justin Trudeau to get President Biden’s first official call to a foreign leader

After four years of being insulted, threatened, dismissed and slapped by the Trump administration, shellshocked Canadians felt the once-familiar warmth of their neighbor and closest ally, the United States. Of all the world leaders with whom Biden has to kiss and make up, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, would be first to get an official call, on Friday, his administration announced.

That was the prevailing mood in Canada this week after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We have so much alignment — not just me and President Biden, but Canadians and President Biden,” Trudeau said Friday morning in a news conference outside his home. “I’m very much looking forward to working with President Biden.”

The profound sense of relief that the U.S. election evoked across Canada was further deepened by Biden’s inaugural speech, in which he promised to repair alliances and engage with the world not through force but partnership.

But, as is often the case with makeups, it will take some time to rebuild trust and resolve differences between the two countries. And the United States is a very different place than it was four years ago: deeply divided, sick and weakened by the coronavirus, with an economic outlook adopted by Biden that emphasizes U.S. jobs.

It also did not help that one of his first moves was to cancel the Keystone XL — a proposed pipeline meant to carry crude oil from Alberta to Nebraska that the Canadian oil industry hoped would revive its sinking fortunes.

"It was not a friendly first act," said Roland Paris, a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa and a former foreign policy adviser to Trudeau. But, he added, "just knowing the occupant of the White House will treat Canada as a respected friend makes a huge difference."

Canada has long considered itself a close cousin to the United States. The two countries share a similar colonial history, immigrant population, defense network, economic supply chains and culture. Two-thirds of Canada’s sparse population live within 60 miles of the U.S. border and, before the pandemic, crossed it regularly to shop and visit family.

“We’ve forged a bond that is beyond practical,” said Allan Rock, a former longtime minister in the Canadian government. “It borders on mystical.”

As with any family, there have been disagreements, and Canadians have often felt overlooked by their much larger neighbor. But in modern history, nothing has approached the blowups instigated by former President Donald Trump.

He slapped tariffs on Canadian products, threatened to rip up the country’s most important trade deal and insulted Trudeau as “very dishonest and weak.” Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro went further, suggesting “there’s a special place in hell” for Canada’s prime minister.

Few Canadians were sad to see the Trump administration go.

“There is actually a special place in hell for Trump,” said Gary Doer, a former Canadian ambassador to Washington and Manitoba premier.

Doer is among the many Canadians who expect the return of that once-special relationship under a Biden administration. Some even envision Canada helping the United States mend other relationships. But the pictures of a mob breaking into the Capitol and the deep and ugly divisions it revealed are a source of worry for many.

If America’s “rift becomes more rancorous and deeper, then we are in trouble,” said Kathleen Wynne, the first female and openly gay premier of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province. Far-right activists have been emboldened in Canada too, she noted, recalling being followed and harassed by “very, very hard-core right-wing angry men” during her 2018 reelection campaign, which she lost.

“We need to see that dissipate in the United States. That’s Biden’s first order of business,” she said: “to take a breath and not preach to people, but try to figure out how to weave back the social fabric” of the country.

She added, “It’s a huge task.”

Trudeau and Biden have a warm history. The prime minister was host at a farewell state dinner for the then outgoing vice president four years ago, after Trump’s victory. Biden gave a speech then, during which he said it was up to Canada to be the defending champion of the “liberal international order.” He ended with a toast: “Vive le Canada. Because we need you very, very badly.”

Both leaders have made combating climate change, defending human rights and strengthening international institutions central to their platforms. They built their political personas on inclusivity and social justice — although at 49, Trudeau is a generation younger than Biden.

Rock, who also served as Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, said he hoped that Trudeau would offer his assistance to Biden in rebuilding America's relationships around the world. “Their first conversation, I hope includes the words, ‘How can we help?’” said Rock. “We aren’t the ones who behaved as Mr. Trump did. We have reasonable currency in the capitals of the world.”

Some in the country worried Biden’s proposed protectionist economic policies could damage the Canadian economy so intrinsically dependent on the United States. But even Conservative Canadian politicians anticipate a renewed and strengthened relationship.

The premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, who called the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline a “gut punch,” welcomed the new administration, adding that his province had “the deepest economic ties to the United States and strong social connections that go back well over a century.”

When inevitable disagreements arise with the Biden administration, most Canadian politicians expect a return to rational and respectful discourse — which, after years of dodging grenade attacks over Twitter, would seem a balm.

“I can’t wait to go back to Washington, DC to work with the new Administration and Congress on our common interests,” tweeted Flavio Volpe, president of the Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, who spent four years working with the Canadian government to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. “Happy New Beginnings, America.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.