YouTube bans German channel that spread virus misinformation

BERLIN (AP) — Google says it has banned a prominent German user of its YouTube video platform who had repeatedly posted false claims about the coronavirus outbreak.

Google said Friday that a YouTube channel known as KenFM was no longer available and that the person operating it would not be allowed to start another.

“We have long standing community guidelines policies that strikes are issued when our systems are notified of a policy violation of the rules for how to behave on YouTube,” the company said in a statement.