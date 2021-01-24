6 TV shows that will make you feel like you’ve traveled somewhere

Our list for this winter includes the new PBS Masterpiece series, “ All Creatures Great and Small ,” set within the glorious countryside of northern England’s Yorkshire Dales. And won’t “The Durrells in Corfu,” in all its sunbaked glory, be the perfect virtual trip to the Greek islands during the dark days of February? Here are a few more shows that might help get you through the winter, and inspire you when it’s time to travel again.

By now, you’ve watched every show “recommended for you” in your queue, and you fell in love with the Rose family of “Schitt’s Creek” just as they were wrapping up the series, sigh. What’s next? Since we’re travel journalists, we’re biased, but we recommend a show with fabulous scenery — especially since we’re still avoiding travel.

“Bloodline”

“We’re not bad people, but we did a bad thing,” says Kyle Chandler, playing John Rayburn in this Netflix original drama about a n’er-do-well son’s return to his family. If that doesn’t draw you in, perhaps the scenery will: The series (running from 2015 to 2017) was shot almost exclusively on Islamorada in the Florida Keys. Inky water, dense mangroves, alligators, palm trees, sun and sand — it’s all there, even if sharp-eyed viewers have noticed that the sun sets on the wrong side of the island in the opening credits. Specific sites include Long Key State Park, Anne’s Beach, and Alabama Jack’s bar (in Key Largo). That cool oceanfront hotel the Rayburn family owns (where much of the action takes place): It’s a real resort, the Moorings Village & Spa (www.themooringsvillage.com). Put it on your travel wish list. www.fla-keys.com.

“Broadchurch”

Available on Netflix, this 2013 series ran for three seasons, and acquainted many of us with the inestimable Olivia Colman (“The Crown”). She plays a detective (with David Tennant) who attempts to solve the apparent murder of an 11-year-old boy in a scenic seaside village in the UK. (Jodie Whittaker, of “Dr. Who,” also stars.) The show is set in a fictional town called Broadchurch — actually a mash-up Broadoak and Whitchurch Canonicorum, two villages in West Dorset on southwest England’s Jurassic Coast. Good as the actors are, the dramatic setting plays a starring role — think rocky cliffs and desolate beaches, where you just know there’s a body hiding. Series creator and writer Chris Chibnall has said the show was “written as a love letter to the scenery of the Jurassic Coast,” a World Heritage Site. Even now, this series is so popular that Visit Dorset (www.visit-dorset.com) launched a Broadchurch Trail.

"Death in Paradise" was shot in Guadeloupe.

“Death in Paradise”

This long-running BBC series, currently playing on Ovation, is set on Saint-Marie, a picture-perfect French Caribbean island. But don’t try to book a flight: Saint-Marie does not exist. The show — a fish-out-of-water-slash-murder mystery — is shot on Guadeloupe. Much of the filming takes place in the town of Deshaies, on the northwest coast of Basse-Terre, one of two islands that comprise Guadeloupe. If you miss the Caribbean as much as we do, this is the next best thing, from the jaunty Jamaican theme song to the colorful buildings, exquisite beaches, and emerald hillsides. You can almost feel the heat, and dizzying sunlight (nearly eclipsed by the million-watt smile of Danny John-Jules, who played officer Dwayne Myers for seven seasons.) The plot itself is simplistic — there’s a murder (creatively solved) in every episode, which means nobody should be left on Saint-Marie at this point — but who cares? As soon as we can, we’re going to Guadeloupe to look for “Catherine’s Bar,” or whatever it’s called in real life. www.guadeloupe-islands.com.

Magdalen College. Catherine Ivill/Getty

“Endeavor”

A visit to Oxford is out at the moment, but this British crime drama — a prequel to the long-running “Inspector Morse” series — offers architectural eye-candy aplenty. The show debuted in 2013 and is still in production (available on PBS), as it follows the relationship between a young detective constable, the cerebral Endeavor Morse, and his senior partner, Detective Inspector Fred Thursday. This one is a commitment — shows are 90 minutes long — and it will keep you guessing (the who- and why-dunits are never obvious). But the good storytelling, and locations in Oxford and Oxfordshire, makes it worthwhile. Among them: Oxford’s Bridge of Sighs (Hertford Bridge), the Bodleian Library, Christ Church College, Ashmolean Museum, Magdalen College, St. Edmund Hall, and the White Horse Pub. www.experienceoxfordshire.org.

“Outlander”

How could we leave this one out? It’s no secret, but wow, is it a stunner. Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, this fantasy series on Netflix follows Claire Randall, an English combat nurse from 1945 who mysteriously travels back in time to 1743. Things go terribly wrong, and sometimes, terribly right, for Randall and Jamie Fraser, a Scottish warrior. The stars are gorgeous, as are the costumes, but the landscape is beyond stunning, featuring the castles, villages, and highlands of Scotland. “Outlander”-themed tours have become a cottage industry there, but you can DIY; www.visitscotland.com offers online guides to location sites, like 14th-century Doune Castle (aka Castle Leoch), also known as Winterfell in “Game of Thrones.” Note to fans: Look for stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in a new Starz docu-series called “Men in Kilts,” where they road-trip around Scotland.

"Top of the Lake." Screen Grab

“Top of the Lake,” season 1.

Directed and co-written by Jane Campion (“The Piano”), this BBC drama is bleak as can be — maybe not the best choice at the moment — but definitely diverting. It follows the story of a detective (played by Elisabeth Moss) with her own tragic backstory who investigates the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl. The setting, in contrast, is soothing and timelessly beautiful, on location in Queenstown and Glenorchy, on New Zealand’s South Island. Glenorchy doubles as “Laketop,” and the women’s commune was filmed at Moke Lake. Other locations include Lake Wakatipu, the Southern Alps, and Skippers Canyon, a 13-mile gorge where tourists zip around on jet boats. Scenes from “The Hobbit” trilogy and “Wolverine” were also shot in the area. Season 2, “Top of the Lake: China Girl” was shot in Australia. The series is available on the Sundance Channel, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. www.newzealand.com.

