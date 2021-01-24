As COVID-19 cases start to trend downward, Massachusetts is poised to ease some restrictions

But he warned against complacency and cautioned that states must vaccinate as many people as possible and as quickly as possible. People must continue following public health measures, he said, and wear better masks to help reduce transmission.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, in a series of Twitter posts late Saturday night, pointed to a recent decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the United States as “something good going on.”

The state’s health department reported 3,750 new cases and 67 new deaths due to the coronavirus Sunday, as a national public health expert said the country is seeing some drop-off in new infections.

“Gains are very, very fragile,” Jha said. “There is zero justification for states not vaccinating around the clock.”

As a reminder that people need to remain vigilant, many students in Needham will be attending school remotely this week due to the coronavirus.

Dan Gutekanst, the superintendent of schools, said in an e-mail to the Globe Sunday said Needham High School, as well as fifth-grade classes at the Sunita L. Williams Elementary School, will switch to remote learning following several positive cases at both schools.

But Massachusetts’ general downward trend in cases comes as the state is poised Monday to ease coronavirus restrictions, including a nighttime stay-at-home order for residents, and a 9:30 p.m. closing time for restaurants and many other businesses.

On Sunday, the latest figures from the Department of Public Health raised the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 475,925 and deaths to 13,844.

The department reported that an estimated 91,507 people have active cases of COVID-19 and that hospitals were treating 1,946 confirmed coronavirus patients.

Jha said in his Twitter posts that since Jan. 11, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the United States has fallen nearly 30 percent, while testing across the country has increased.

In Massachusetts, the state’s seven-day average of new cases fell from about 5,600 on Jan. 11 to just under 3,000 on Friday, according to public health data.

Jha said he was not sure why there was improvement in national virus figures, but noted that it was clearly due to policy restrictions in some places. And in others, he said, people have cut back on many activities since the holidays.

Things are getting better, he said, but he also noted the UK variant is circulating in this country, and the downturn in figures could be temporary if it takes off.

Governor Charlie Baker, who announced the eased state restrictions Thursday, said the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will end Monday. But other measures, including a rule limiting many businesses to 25 percent capacity, will be extended to Feb. 8.

Baker said data showing drops in local cases supported the move Thursday. The governor said that if “very positive numbers” on COVID-19 continues, he would revisit the other restrictions.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.