Donna is an articulate and insightful athlete

Conversation comes easy to Donna and she has the ability to let her sense of humor shine through in her conversations. Donna has a warm demeanor and is described as having the ability to “light up a room with her personality.” She is very polite and always shows her caring nature towards others.

Donna is very energetic and loves to participate in athletic activities, especially basketball, soccer, and working out. Aside from her activities and hobbies, she has a great love for all animals. She hopes to be a veterinarian one day so she can spend all her time around animals. Donna is also a BIG fan of Dominican food, music, and good shoes. Donna is always appreciative of people who spend time with her. She loves connections with adults, they are very meaningful to her and she holds these relationships as very special. Regardless of her age, Donna is still wishing for a forever family to come into her life.

Donna is legally freed for adoption. She very much wants to be adopted. She welcomes the idea of moving out of state if it’s the right family for her. Her social worker believes that a family with at least one female parent would be of benefit to Donna. Additionally, it is recommended that Donna be the only child in the home or the youngest child in a home with much older children. Donna responds well to nurturing behaviors and clear communication styles. The ideal family would encourage Donna’s many aspirations, support her hobbies and positively influence her potential.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.