Man, 22, shot early Sunday morning in Worcester

Worcester police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

At 4:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 93 Austin St., Worcester police said in a statement.

Police were investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man early Sunday morning in Worcester.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, the statement said. Detectives, along with the Crime Scene Unit, responded to investigate the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. Community members who want to report anonymously can text TIPWPD + their message to 274637 or submit a message at worcesterma.gov/police.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.