Single-car crash in Weymouth Sunday morning leaves one person dead

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated January 24, 2021, 14 minutes ago

One person died early Sunday morning after driving into two trees in Weymouth resulting in the car catching fire, State Police said.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of 525 Randolph St. when the driver “failed to negotiate a curve,” David Procopio, a spokesman for Massachusetts State Police, said in an e-mail.

The victim was driving a 2020 Honda Accord, he said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Procopio.


