Victim of fatal shooting in Mattapan identified

A victim who died Thursday after being shot in Mattapan earlier this month has been identified as a 22-year-old Hyde Park man, according to a Boston police statement Sunday.

Lance Norwood was found after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds at 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 6 near 750 Morton St.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died from the injuries on Jan. 21, the statement said.