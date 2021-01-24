Victim of fatal shooting in Mattapan identified

A victim who died Thursday after being shot in Mattapan earlier this month has been identified as a 22-year-old Hyde Park man, according to a Boston police statement Sunday.
Lance Norwood was found after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds at 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 6 near 750 Morton St.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died from the injuries on Jan. 21, the statement said.
Homicide detectives are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to Boston police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470. Tips can be left at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Advertisement
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.