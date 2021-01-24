ACLU sues Portsmouth over resident’s critical signs

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island has sued Portsmouth on behalf of a resident who’s been ordered to take down signs on his property that are critical of the town.

Resident Michael DiPaola has been feuding with the town for years over building code enforcement and recently erected several signs about what the ACLU calls “perceived selective and corrupt code enforcement."

The town says DiPaola violated the town’s zoning ordinance, failed to obtain a required permit to display the signs, was not allowed to display political signs, and violated a ban on signs that could be distracting to motorists. He was told he could be fined $500 per day unless he removed the signs.