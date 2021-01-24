Donald Comer: ‘If somebody was sick, he brought them soup’

“If somebody was sick, he brought them soup; if somebody was feeling down or something happened, he’d always drop in,” said Daniel Comer, Donald’s son. “Family friends, neighbors. That’s just the guy he was.”

“Gentleman” is the word Donald James Comer’s children use to describe their father.

His daughter described Donald James Comer as someone who had “a sense of community and groundedness, but also an openness to new people and experiences.”

Donald also looked the part, well dressed and impeccably groomed.

“He always projected this appearance of someone who was respectful, distinguished,” said Katherine Holliday, Donald’s daughter. He was even tempered and never got angry.

Donald died from complications of COVID-19 on April 20 at the age of 82 in the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

Advertisement

Donald was born in Boston in 1937, and lived both in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood and in Canton. He graduated from Canton High School in 1955 and went directly into the Air Force. During his two-year service, in which he took great pride, he traveled to Greenland and Iceland.

After the Air Force, Donald had various accounting and comptroller jobs, as well as working as a security guard. “Career wasn’t really his focus,” said his daughter Katherine.

Donald married his wife, Mary, in 1969.

Donald returned to Hyde Park to raise his family. “We lived in a very close-knit community,” Katherine said.

His children described their neighbors as their family and have fond memories of barbecues. The families would all go to York Beach in Maine together every year.

Katherine described her father as someone who had “a sense of community and groundedness, but also an openness to new people and experiences.”

Donald lived in the moment. “He wasn’t a man focused on milestones,” Daniel said. He was “more about living his life, you know? And he took great delight in those moments.“

He loved taking his children to Bruins and Red Sox games. They went to Fenway Park three or four times a year, often sitting behind the first-base line.

Advertisement

Katherine said her father had “an exceptional ability to remember numbers.” He could remember anything from a birthday to a license plate. During their visits to Fenway, “he would remember all the stats of every player that went up to bat,” Katherine said. “And people around us would just be amazed.”

When her parents grew older, Katherine took them on day trips to the Berkshires or the White Mountains. Donald would relish seeing the leaves change color or visiting the Norman Rockwell Museum.

“In his later years, we would always go out for every single holiday to a nice restaurant,” Katherine said.

When his wife grew ill, the couple moved together to Kindred Transitional Care & Rehabilitation-Highgate, in Dedham. Donald helped care for Mary until she died in 2017.

“I really feel that even though he was 82 and failing, he wanted to make it to 83,” Katherine said. He died 10 days before his birthday.

“He didn’t have long to live, but he had more to live,” she said.

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.