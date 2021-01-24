Elinor B. Olney, 92: the ‘Card Shark Matriarch’

In her earlier years, Elinor Olney was much more reserved and pensive. But in old age, she broke free from the societal norms she had adhered to most of her life, becoming more candid and outspoken.

A loving mother, aunt, and grandmother, she often referred to herself as “GEM” — grandmother, Elinor, mother — to represent her cherished roles and dedication to those she loved, according to her son, Peter Olney, who said her life was filled with love, memories, travel, and community service.

She died May 1 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 92 and lived in Andover.

Her niece, Cruger Johnson Phillips, said, “Elinor was a woman of her times, reserved and traditional. But she was loving and humorous, nonetheless.”

Priscilla Loring, a close friend and her partner in bridge tournaments, said they would often place in the top two or three when they played duplicate bridge at a club in Woburn. The club manager came to know the pair and would exclaim, “Oh, you brought your ringer,” when he saw Elinor enter the building, Priscilla recalled.

She wasn’t just fierce at the card table. Cruger was struck by how honest Elinor became toward the end of her life about how she really felt, sometimes hurling insults at former president Donald Trump while watching or reading the news. Family said she also professed her interest in handsome movie stars like George Clooney and Ryan Gosling.

“She would crack jokes and you would be surprised,” Cruger said. “She was always funny. … She decided to show it more.”

A librarian at Andover High School and later the Andover Memorial Hall Library, Elinor loved to read. She was known to read multiple books in a week and loved to share her knowledge with others.

Elinor was a great friend and role model to the younger members of her family. Cruger described her as “smart, deep, generous, and talented.”

“She showed me being who I was at heart was OK,” she said. “We were sitting at the kitchen table. I was telling her something about my life and concerns at the time and she was listening. I was lighting match after match, watching them burn out in the ashtray between us. By the end of our conversation, I had a circular, stacked teepee of black and burnt matches. Aunt Elinor never told me to stop what I was doing. She just listened and gave me gentle feedback. What a gift!”

Elinor met Cruger’s son, Indy, when he was 6 months old, and they immediately connected. Indy would babble, Elinor would answer, and soon enough, the two seemed to be having a full-blown conversation, Cruger said.

Elinor’s granddaughter, Mimi Olney, spoke at the funeral service, which was held over Zoom. “I know Grandma was really smart,” she said. “She wanted me to be smart, too.”

Mimi works for Moderna, a biotech company that has produced a COVID-19 vaccine.

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.