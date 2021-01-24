GOP Representative McCarthy says ‘everyone across this country has some responsibility’ for Capitol riot

“I thought the president had some responsibility when it came to the response,” he said in the interview, set to air Sunday. “I thought his video, the second video, was a very good video. I wish that was the first one.”

McCarthy, a Republican representing California, clarified his stance on whether then-President Donald J. Trump was responsible for the inciting the riot during a taping of “Full Court Press” with Greta Van Susteren.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested in an interview this week that everyone “has some responsibility” for the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

He also brought up that Trump said to demonstrate peacefully at the rally before the riot.

McCarthy said he believes “everyone across this country has some responsibility” for violence that transpired in Washington.

He spoke to the polarized nature of the nation’s politics, bringing up pushback from when Trump was sworn in four years ago, and pointing a finger at Democratic Representative Maxine Waters by saying she said to confront Trump administration members.

“So, I think there’s from a whole nation, we should take this moment in time to find how we can correct ourselves.”

McCarthy said he also has a problem with how the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other governmental entities knew about the planned attack but didn’t prepare for it.

“I think this is what we have to get to the bottom of, and when you start talking about who has responsibilities, I think there’s going to be a lot more questions, a lot more answers we have to have in the coming future.”

