RI official charged with embezzlement lands new job

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — A former Providence city councilman who resigned after he pleaded no contest to felony embezzlement in 2019 has landed a new job with the city of Central Falls.

Luis Aponte told WPRI-TV in a brief phone interview Friday that his new title is deputy director of public works and code enforcement. He said he started the job earlier this month. His salary is $50,439, according to a city spokesperson.

New Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said she wanted to give Aponte a second chance.