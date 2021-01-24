Romney says he thinks Senate impeachment trial of Trump is constitutional, important for unity

Romney — a Republican from Utah, former governor of Massachusetts, and the Republican nominee for president in 2012 — said “the preponderance of the legal opinion is that an impeachment trial after someone has left office is constitutional,” on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Senator Mitt Romney said Sunday that he believes an impeachment trial in the US Senate for former president Donald Trump is constitutional and important for “truth and justice.”

He said he has not made up his mind about how he would vote in a trial. Romney was the only GOP senator to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial. The House of Representatives impeached Trump, for a second time, on Jan. 13 for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?” Romney said.

On “Fox News Sunday,” Romney said a trial is needed to bring the country together.

“And, you know, if we’re going to have unity in our country, I think it’s important to recognize the need for accountability, for truth and justice.”

Romney criticized Trump for his actions and words before and after the November election during his interview on Fox.

“I think it’s pretty clear that over the last year or so there has been an effort to corrupt the election in the United States,” Romney said. “It was not by President Biden, it was by President Trump.”

Romney, however, has disagreed with Biden, as well. Notably, he has expressed skepticism over the size and timing of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief plan. Romney is among the moderate Republican senators that the White House is hoping to convince to support the measure.

Romney, on Fox, also criticized Biden for some of his executive actions.

“I think, for instance, saying we’re not going to allow further leases on government land for oil and gas, that obviously very badly hurt our rural communities. Stopping the Keystone Pipeline, that puts a lot of people out of work. Those people are going to be understandably angry.”