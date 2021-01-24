Schumer says alleged Trump plot to remove acting attorney general is ‘unconscionable,’ calls for investigation

The reason why Rosen held onto his job is because department officials unanimously decided to resign, if he was dismissed, the newspaper reported.

Trump and Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark, who led the civil division, reportedly plotted to remove Rosen from his post after he didn’t work to further Trump’s ambitions to overturn the November presidential election results, according to a New York Times article published on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke out on Saturday against the alleged plan by then-President Donald J. Trump to remove acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen this month, calling it “attempted sedition.”

Schumer, a Democrat representing New York, said on Twitter that the plan was “unconscionable” and called for the Justice Department Inspector General to “launch an investigation into this attempted sedition.”

He went on to say that “the Senate will move forward with Trump’s impeachment trial.”

These new details could be used in Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial planned to begin the week of Feb. 8.

Leading up to the trial date, the Senate is set to receive the article of impeachment from the House of Representatives on Monday and then begin swearing in senators as jurors on Tuesday.

The article passed in the House charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. This will be the former president’s second impeachment trial.

