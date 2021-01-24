Skier buried in Mount Washington avalanche survives

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — A skier survived after getting buried in an avalanche on Mount Washington in New Hampshire, officials said.

The skier was carried from near the top of Left Gully almost to the floor of Tuckerman Ravine at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported in a Facebook post.

The skier lost his skis and poles and when the flow stopped, found himself face down, but with his head near the surface, the center said.